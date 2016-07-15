Funk Extracts
Pandora's Box Live Batter 1g
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Pandora's Box effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
31% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
