Platinum Candy Mintz Batter by Funk Extracts and PDX Organic Farms is Platinum Kush Mintz x Platinum Candy. Grown with organic inputs, the Funky outputs of this dab are out of this world. Super stoney effects with a nice smooth flavor. This Platinum Candy Mintz will Funk up the rest of your day!
Funk Extracts is based in Southern Oregon and focuses on something for everyone! Whether you're looking for something on a budget, or that exotic fresh Rosin drop, we got you covered!! There is some Funk for everyone who is looking for a flavorful dabbing experience.