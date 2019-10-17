About this product
Scooby Snacks Batter is a collab from Funk Extracts and Green Queen Farms. It is a cross of Platinum Girl Scout Cookies and Face Off OG. This batter has a funky, gassy smell to it. Not only is it affordable, its strong, stoney, and Funky! Great for dabbing, rubbing into a blunt, preroll, or whatever is your preferred method!
About this strain
Scooby Snacks is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Platinum Girl Scout Cookies with Face Off OG. Its dense purple buds are full of piney OG Kush flavor and a sweet aftertaste. Don’t underestimate the potency of Scooby Snacks! The combination of popular West Coast genetics brings on stimulating cerebral effects that weigh heavy on your eyes and slowly relax the body. The end result is a calm, happy experience that keeps depression away and can help rock you to sleep.
Scooby Snacks effects
Reported by real people like you
147 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Funk Extracts
Funk Extracts is based in Southern Oregon and focuses on something for everyone! Whether you're looking for something on a budget, or that exotic fresh Rosin drop, we got you covered!! There is some Funk for everyone who is looking for a flavorful dabbing experience.