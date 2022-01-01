About this product
Supreme Ruckus Cold Cure Live Rosin cultivated by the Craft Master at Happy Daddy Gardens is so loud and stanky! Supreme Ruckus is a cross of GMO and Açaí Berry Gelato, and the GMO really stands out on this one, giving a gassy, pugent aroma and strong overpowering high. One of our best drops of the year!
About this brand
Funk Extracts
Funk Extracts is based in Southern Oregon and focuses on something for everyone! Whether you're looking for something on a budget, or that exotic fresh Rosin drop, we got you covered!! There is some Funk for everyone who is looking for a flavorful dabbing experience.