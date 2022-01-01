Tropical Ruckus is a collab from Funk Extracts and PDX Organic Farms. PDX Organic Farms are well known for their fire weed and we are excited to bring you these amazing collabs that we produce with them. This Tropical Ruckus is a mix of Tropical Biscotti and Supreme Ruckus. It is nice smooth batter, great for dabbing, dripping into a blunt, preroll, or whatever is your preferred way of consumption!