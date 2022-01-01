About this product
Tropical Ruckus is a collab from Funk Extracts and PDX Organic Farms. PDX Organic Farms are well known for their fire weed and we are excited to bring you these amazing collabs that we produce with them. This Tropical Ruckus is a mix of Tropical Biscotti and Supreme Ruckus. It is nice smooth batter, great for dabbing, dripping into a blunt, preroll, or whatever is your preferred way of consumption!
About this brand
Funk Extracts is based in Southern Oregon and focuses on something for everyone! Whether you're looking for something on a budget, or that exotic fresh Rosin drop, we got you covered!! There is some Funk for everyone who is looking for a flavorful dabbing experience.