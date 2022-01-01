About this product
Wedding Puffs Cold Cure Live Rosin Batter is a mix of Wedding Cake & Panda Puffs from PDX Organic Farms. These two small batches were combined to create a unique experience when dabbing. Beautiful constituency, nice and wet batter. The high on this is strong, satisfying and the terps coat your tongue with flavor and happiness!
Funk Extracts is based in Southern Oregon and focuses on something for everyone! Whether you're looking for something on a budget, or that exotic fresh Rosin drop, we got you covered!! There is some Funk for everyone who is looking for a flavorful dabbing experience.