Zelato Kush Breath Batter is a great extract for anyone out there. PDX Organics Farm supplied the starting material for this mix of Zelato Cakes and Kush Breath. They grow some of the best flower in the Portland area and it always produces amazing oil. The stoney effects will confirm it was a good buy!
Funk Extracts is based in Southern Oregon and focuses on something for everyone! Whether you're looking for something on a budget, or that exotic fresh Rosin drop, we got you covered!! There is some Funk for everyone who is looking for a flavorful dabbing experience.