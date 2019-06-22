Loading…
Funky Monkey Cannabis Co.

Frosted Cherry Cookies Pre-Roll 1g

HybridTHC 23%CBD

Frosted Cherry Cookies effects

Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
53% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
