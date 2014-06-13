Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Funky Monkey Cannabis Co.

Funky Monkey Cannabis Co.

Papaya Dosido

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

Funky Monkey effects

Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
43% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
30% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!