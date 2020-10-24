About this strain
Pink Cookies, also known as Wedding Cake, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage.
Pink Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
36% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Funky Monkey Cannabis Co.
Our premium flower brand featuring the best and brightest phenotypes in our gardens. These buds are cultivated with a focus in quality, catering to cannabis enthusiasts who enjoy rare strains, small batches, and attention to detail.