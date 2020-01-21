Loading…
Logo for the brand Funky Monkey Cannabis Co.

Funky Monkey Cannabis Co.

Tropic Truffle Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Tropic Truffle effects

Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!