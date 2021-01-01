Funky Monkey Cannabis Co.
Unrivaled OG
About this product
Funky Monkey is our newest flower brand featuring the best and brightest phenotypes in our gardens. These buds are cultivated with a focus on quality, catering to the true cannabis enthusiasts who enjoy rare strains, small batches & attention to detail.
Strong, unique branding adds fun, flare and class to the overall customer experience. Our beautiful jars and pre roll tins stand out amongst any collection
