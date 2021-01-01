About this product

Ready for adventure! The Furna 2 Oven carrier lets you pack and carry any of our ovens with you for a day out, a weekend away, to bring some variety to your day, or to share with friends. It works great with dry herb or concentrate ovens. It works by using magnets to hold the ovens in place creating a truly unique experience. Push one side to pop out the other oven. It’s a fidget toy and a practical way to carry your ovens all in one.



Stop messing around trying to pack dried ground herb while you're out of the house. Pack 3 (one in the Furna vape and two in the carry case) at home and swap sessions instantly on the go. Better yet, grab a nib pack too, and use the colours to identify what is in each oven for your own unique variety pack. Need move ovens? We’ve got you covered.



Ovens not included in this purchase. Both the dry herb and Concentrate ovens are sold separately here and here.