About this product
Fusion’s CBD Pain Relief Cream is uniquely formulated to provide instant relief for strained and aching muscles, loosen tense, stiff areas, and combat inflammation in muscles and joints. Amongst the beneficial, naturally-derived ingredients in this CBD pain relief rub is 10% emu oil, which offers a number of wellness benefits to your body, revitalizes dry skin, and eases joint and muscle pain.
Once the immediate soothing sensation of our hemp-based CBD topical cream hits your skin, you’ll wonder why you ever bothered with ice packs or cold compresses in the first place.
- Instant relief for sore muscles and joints
- Made with 10% emu oil
- FDA-registered hemp extract
- All-natural product; gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and non-GMO
- Moisturizes dry skin
Directions: Apply CBD topical cream to sore area(s) no more than 3-4 times daily.
CBD Relief Rub Ingredients: Purified water, emu oil, aloe barbadensis leaf extract, squalane, glycerin, stearic acid, cetyl alcohol, stearyl alcohol, ethylene glycol distearate, menthol, cetyl phosphate, PCR hemp oil, arnica Montana flower extract, boswellia serrata extract, allantoin, phenoxyethanol, caprylyl glycol, potassium sorbate, hexylene glycol, disodium EDTA, tocopheryl acetate (vitamin E). Note: Natural active ingredients may discolor over time.
About this brand
Fusion CBD Products
Based in Miami, Florida, our CBD company's mission is to promote and support the emerging CBD culture in North America. We aim to reach those living an active lifestyle, from sidewalk strollers to competitive athletes. CBD products offer a number of wellness benefits that often gets lost in the cannabis culture haze.
We’ve partnered with FDA-registered and GMP-certified industrial hemp facilities in the USA to produce and supply us with the highest quality hemp extract available on the market. This proprietary hemp extract is 100% organic, non-GMO, contains zero THC, and is used throughout our gluten-free and vegan-friendly CBD products.
All Fusion CBD Products, including CBD oils, e-liquids, topicals, and capsules, are third-party tested using HPLC analysis to gauge the consistency and purity of each product, resulting in some of the most effective hemp CBD products for sale on the market.
