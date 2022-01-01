About this product
Made through proprietary processes and nanotechnology, these Full Spectrum CBD hemp oil drops are easily and fully absorbed by the body for maximum CBD effect. The water-soluble composition quickly dissolves in coffee, tea, smoothies, and other beverages, making for effective CBD-infused drinks and products.
Hydrophilic CBD Hemp Oil Drops for maximum absorption
Full Spectrum CBD hemp oil drops are made from hydrophilic oil, which reduces particle size and surface area for faster, efficient absorption by the body through higher bioavailability. Improved bioavailability means more potency in lower CBD dosages, giving you the best CBD value per drop.
- Hydrophilic formula for maximum absorption
- Muscle tension and pain relief
- Can help reduce swelling, nausea, and vomiting
- Promotes harmony of body and mind
- Improves digestion and appetite
- Supports hormone balance
- How to use Fusion’s Pure CBD Hemp Oil
Pre-workout recommended usage: Add 5-7 Full Spectrum CBD pure hemp oil drops to your morning Fusion Coffee, smoothie, or cereal to boost focus and energy throughout the day.
What is bio-availability?
Bio-availability is the percentage of active ingredients absorbed and available for use by the body. For example, 100% bio-availability suggests the entire compound ingested would be available for the body to process. CBD nanotechnology decreases size to less than 100 nanometers, significantly boosting bioavailability for process, ensuring the body gets the complete wellness benefits of hemp CBD products.
Visit www.fusioncbdproducts.com to shop all products and learn more.
Disclaimer
Please consult a physician or licensed health care professional before using this product. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor. Keep out of reach of children; product not intended for individuals under 21 years of age. Do not use while pregnant or nursing.
Disclaimer
About this brand
Fusion CBD Products
Based in Miami, Florida, our CBD company's mission is to promote and support the emerging CBD culture in North America. We aim to reach those living an active lifestyle, from sidewalk strollers to competitive athletes. CBD products offer a number of wellness benefits that often gets lost in the cannabis culture haze.
We’ve partnered with FDA-registered and GMP-certified industrial hemp facilities in the USA to produce and supply us with the highest quality hemp extract available on the market. This proprietary hemp extract is 100% organic, non-GMO, contains zero THC, and is used throughout our gluten-free and vegan-friendly CBD products.
All Fusion CBD Products, including CBD oils, e-liquids, topicals, and capsules, are third-party tested using HPLC analysis to gauge the consistency and purity of each product, resulting in some of the most effective hemp CBD products for sale on the market.
