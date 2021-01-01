About this product
Enjoy your cannabis or CBD infused coffee on-the-go!
Fusion’s French press travel mug allows you to brew a single serving of CBD infused or weed coffee with our selection of cannabis coffee blends. The perfect traveling companion to make commuting or running errands a bit more stimulating!
• Easy deconstruction for cleaning
• Silver stainless steel filter
• For use with hot and cold cannabis coffee or CBD infused drinks
• BPA-free and FDA certified
