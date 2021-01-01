About this product

Nutradip's portable nutrient meter provides instant and accurate readings, in EC or PPM, every time. Featuring a automatic temperature compensation, robust housing, and 9V battery supply; this Nutradip product is the perfect portable unit while the built in rear mounting bracket and available AC power supply allows it to be easily mounted for more permanent applications.



Operate on mains (AC) power or using a standard 9V battery (DC).



Nutradip PPm | EC AC & DC powered Meters



Nutradip Nutrient Meters are the reliable way to measure the strength of your gardens nutrient supply. It is a continuous monitoring meter with automatic temperature compensation, and dc power built in for portability. Nutradip meters are engineered for accuracy and durability, helping growers measure and monitor their success for over 15 years.



Features



- Wall mount or hand held

- AC & DC powered

- Temperature compensated Food Grade Probe

- Replaceable 9 volt battery included

- Light weight, splash resistant and portable

- Easy to read plant friendly display