Plantlife Bud Start
Bud Start is an early flower enhancer and will deliver striking visible results for the grower. This phosphorous-potassium booster is extremely effective in promoting a vigorous onset to a bloom cycle. It will also assist as a weight gain supplement, as well as speeding up flower set development.
When using Bud Start the size and amount of a new flower sites on a fruiting crop is increased, causing them to expand and elongate. This early P-K boost speeds up and promotes a more vigorous start to flowering and has a positive effect on crop finishing times too.
Key Features:
- Can be used on short or longer flowering crops, use once on short crops and twice for longer crops
- Works with any branded fertilizer and additive products
- It will minimally increase EC values, unlike other P-K products. Full strength fertilizer can be used without the need for dilution.
- Helps stabilize pH, assisting plants in taking up all the nutrients they require during the important early flowering phase.
