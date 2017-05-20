About this strain
Master Bubba is the perfect strain for those looking for true indica effects. Bred from Master Kush and Bubba Kush, it’s popular for the treatment of pain, stress and insomnia thanks to the strong body sedation it provides. Master Bubba plants flower at 8 to 9 weeks with smaller, dense buds that can have a fruity, musky aroma. Kush earthiness is the main note in its smooth flavor. This strain can be very potent, making it best in the evening or as a nightcap.
Master Bubba effects
Reported by real people like you
83 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
54% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
27% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
49% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
48% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
39% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
