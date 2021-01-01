About this product

The combination of rich heritage, product excellence and a never give up attitude, gave birth to G STIKS™... This recipe enables us to grow into an aggressive brand nationally and be recognized as "The Standard." G STIKS™ are today's finest brand of Pre-Rolled Cannabis Flower in the market. The world leader favored by those Medicinal Marijuana Patients who are on the go and too busy for rolling. G STIKS™ establishes an unmistakable sense of well being along with an intense experience that is unmatched. The brand has become a magnet to everyone, from the everyday person to the powerful and professional Patients. For those unapologetic moments we bring you, G STIKS™.