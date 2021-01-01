GFarmaLabs
Liquid Gold Vape Pens
Product rating:
About this product
The Liquid Gold Vape Pen is a modern and stylish vaporizing pen that's amazingly versatile – choose your own color and choose your own oils! Kit comes with USB charger and battery. Enjoy easy, discreet medicating. 4 Voltage setting: ON/OFF (5 button clicks), Green Light (3.6 V), Red Light (3.8 V), Blue Light (4.0 V), and Pre-Heat (Multicolor – 2 button clicks).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!