About this product

The G Pen Elite is an ergonomically designed portable convection vaporizer, featuring a full LED display with temperature control, battery life indicator, and all-ceramic heating chamber.



The G Pen Elite boasts the largest fully ceramic chamber on the market, with a revolutionary 360 ceramic heating element that provides fast and even convection vaporization of ground material from all sides. With the capability of setting any desired temperature between 200° - 428°F (93° - 220°C), users can experiment with low temperature true vaporization to explore optimal flavor profiles. This innovative technology opens up an entirely new vaporizing experience with unrivaled performance, taste, and effects.



Powered by a combination of the highest grade lithium-ion battery and smart-chip technology, The G Pen Elite is a high-performance vaporizer that sustains battery life for extended use. Designed and engineered for portability, the G Pen Elite is the perfect marriage of form and function, making it the ideal solution for efficient vaporization on the go.