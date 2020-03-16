About this product
510 THREAD COMPATIBLE
Battery is compatible with any 510 threaded tank
DUAL-USE TANK
Works for concentrates and ground materials
QUARTZ BOWL
Quartz bowl with ceramic dish heating element
POWERFUL BATTERY
300 mAh battery with micro USB pass-through charging
VARIABLE VOLTAGE
3 variable voltage settings plus "Extended Draw" mode
Battery is compatible with any 510 threaded tank
DUAL-USE TANK
Works for concentrates and ground materials
QUARTZ BOWL
Quartz bowl with ceramic dish heating element
POWERFUL BATTERY
300 mAh battery with micro USB pass-through charging
VARIABLE VOLTAGE
3 variable voltage settings plus "Extended Draw" mode
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
G Pen
Grenco Science is a leader in engineering advanced cannabis vaporizers, setting new standards in aesthetics, portability, functionality, and user experience. Through proprietary research and development, as well as collaborations with influencers in music, art, and fashion, Grenco Science is transforming the cannabis experience and leading the movement to bring cannabis traditions to the 21st century.