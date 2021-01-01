About this product

Founded on the principles of performance and user-preference, the G Pro Herbal Vaporizer features three variable temperature settings, enabling a uniquely-fitted vaping experience.



Durable in design and sophisticated in aesthetic, the G Pro's internal structure is comprised of a heavy duty, stainless steel heating chamber that releases the active ingredients in botanicals without the harmful byproducts caused by traditional methods.



The first release in the advanced G Pro Series, the G Pro Vaporizer produces pure vapor for optimum flavor, establishing a new standard of excellence across the vaporizer industry.