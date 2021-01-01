Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand G Pen

G Pen

G Slim Ground Material

About this product

Sleek in form, with simplicity in operation, the G Slim Ground Material provides high-performance functionality in a compact apparatus.

Each G Slim comes equipped with a G Slim Tool, Wireless USB Charger, and an On/Off feature to safeguard against inadvertent activation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!