Grenco Science is honored to announce the release of the Phil Frost x Burton G Pen Elite, a long-awaited collaboration which has been in the works for over three years. As an admirer and avid collector of New York artist Phil Frost’s artwork, G Pen founder, Chris Folkerts, visited Frost’s studio at an undisclosed location to acquire a 20-piece luggage art collection, which sparked the original inspiration for the eventual collaboration. Burton Snowboards, an industry-leading brand and previous collaborator with G Pen, served as the perfect fit for making this three-way collaboration a reality. Packaged within a miniature suitcase replica of the original artwork, the Phil Frost x Burton G Pen Elite is dressed with Frost’s distinct design aesthetic and is part of a larger capsule collection which includes a full line of limited-edition Burton travel accessories and snowboard.



The Phil Frost x Burton G Pen Elite is an ergonomically designed portable convection vaporizer, featuring a full LED display with temperature control, battery life indicator, all-ceramic heating chamber, and comes with the all-new G Pen Elite Charging Dock and custom Phil Frost x Burton G Card.



The Phil Frost x Burton G Pen Elite boasts the largest fully ceramic chamber on the market, with a revolutionary 360 ceramic heating element that provides fast and even convection vaporization of ground material from all sides. With the capability of setting any desired temperature between 200° - 428°F (93° - 220°C), users can experiment with low temperature true vaporization to explore optimal flavor profiles. This innovative technology opens up an entirely new vaporizing experience with unrivaled performance, taste, and effects.



Powered by a combination of the highest grade lithium-ion battery and smart-chip technology, The Phil Frost x Burton G Pen Elite is a high-performance vaporizer that sustains battery life for extended use. Designed and engineered for portability, the Phil Frost x G Pen Elite is the perfect marriage of form and function, making it the ideal solution for efficient vaporization on the go.