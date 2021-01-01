G Pen
Santa Cruz Shredder x G Pen Medium 4-Piece Grinder
About this product
Custom "G Pen" Medium 4-Piece Grinder by Santa Cruz Shredder featuring:
• Patented tooth design to cut multiple ways
• Superior, knurled grip for easier rotation
• High quality, ISO Certified magnets for consistent, reliable lid closure
• Ultrasonically cleansed to achieve fully contaminate-free, Medical-Grade quality
• Matte anodized finish for true scratch-resistant protection and durability
• T304 Micronic, precision-woven, non-fraying stainless steel screen
• Color: Black
• Dimensions: 2 1/8" Diameter
• Made in Santa Cruz, CA, U.S.A.
