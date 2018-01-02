About this strain
Gummo by Gabriel Cannabis is a unique, fruity cross of flavorful genetics. It was created by crossing Bubble Gum and Orange Bud, and emits a bouquet full of tart citrus and sweet fruit. This strain tastes like it smells with effects that are surprisingly laid back, even with the strain’s bright terpene profile. Anticipate calming physical effects that are juxtaposed against a happy and euphoric mental state. Enjoy Gummo throughout the day to elevate mood and tame pain.
Gummo effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
43% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Gabriel
Our cultivation rooms are completely sealed - There are no vents to the outside and the
entire environment is controlled from within the room. This provides the plants with the
perfect environment where the temperature can be comfortable, humidity can sit steady
and pesticides aren't ever necessary.Our cooling systems recapture the humidity given off by the plants as condensate and that
water is filtered and PH balanced, then reused to water the plants again and again.
The stalks are cut from their root and then hung to dry for 7 days inside of our one of a kind
cedar cellar. Temperature, and humidity are constantly monitored to take the perfect
amount of moisture out of the cannabis while it dries.Our regard for the environment extends all the way to the Moso forest, where our lids are
born. There, workers cut eco-friendly bamboo, which is the fastest growing plant in the
world. Because bamboo is so good at capturing carbon from the atmosphere and
sequestering it within the stalk and root styem, all GABRIEL lids are carbon negative at
the time of manufacture.
