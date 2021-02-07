About this strain
Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries and Cream crosses a Strawberry mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple.
Strawberries and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
95% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Gabriel
Our cultivation rooms are completely sealed - There are no vents to the outside and the
entire environment is controlled from within the room. This provides the plants with the
perfect environment where the temperature can be comfortable, humidity can sit steady
and pesticides aren't ever necessary.Our cooling systems recapture the humidity given off by the plants as condensate and that
water is filtered and PH balanced, then reused to water the plants again and again.
The stalks are cut from their root and then hung to dry for 7 days inside of our one of a kind
cedar cellar. Temperature, and humidity are constantly monitored to take the perfect
amount of moisture out of the cannabis while it dries.Our regard for the environment extends all the way to the Moso forest, where our lids are
born. There, workers cut eco-friendly bamboo, which is the fastest growing plant in the
world. Because bamboo is so good at capturing carbon from the atmosphere and
sequestering it within the stalk and root styem, all GABRIEL lids are carbon negative at
the time of manufacture.
entire environment is controlled from within the room. This provides the plants with the
perfect environment where the temperature can be comfortable, humidity can sit steady
and pesticides aren't ever necessary.Our cooling systems recapture the humidity given off by the plants as condensate and that
water is filtered and PH balanced, then reused to water the plants again and again.
The stalks are cut from their root and then hung to dry for 7 days inside of our one of a kind
cedar cellar. Temperature, and humidity are constantly monitored to take the perfect
amount of moisture out of the cannabis while it dries.Our regard for the environment extends all the way to the Moso forest, where our lids are
born. There, workers cut eco-friendly bamboo, which is the fastest growing plant in the
world. Because bamboo is so good at capturing carbon from the atmosphere and
sequestering it within the stalk and root styem, all GABRIEL lids are carbon negative at
the time of manufacture.