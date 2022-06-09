About this product
ORIGINAL BREEDER: Gage Cannabis
AROMA: Bananas, nutty
FLAVOR: Sweet, earthy, banana bread, hint of walnuts
EXPERIENCE: Tingly, uplifting relaxing, euphoric
High Expectations
We cultivate exceptional cannabis with uncompromising high standards for people who love and respect the potency of flower.
GAGE is premium cannabis.
GAGE grows world class genetics.
GAGE sells top shelf cannabis products.
GAGE is a community leader.
About this brand
Gage Cannabis Co.
At Gage Cannabis Co. we believe in delivering quality. From the plants we cultivate to the consumers we engage with; our values focus on delivering cannabis you can’t wait to share.
Our plants are grown 100% hydroponically for sustainable and responsible operations. From handpicking to our proprietary dry, trim and cure method, each step of our cultivation process is orchestrated for quality results.
