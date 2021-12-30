Project 4150 is a hybrid medical marijuana strain that may provide deep relaxing effects, which may be perfect for a quiet afternoon when you simply want to quit worrying about it all.

Patients who consume this strain may experience a calm mood along with a thick haze that floods the head, followed by a blissful sleep. Project 4150 buds have a creamy, fruity, sweet, and berry flavor with a hint of diesel on the finish. It has a pleasant aroma of earthy herbs and spicy diesel with a sweet and creamy fruity undertone.



Medical marijuana patients may choose Project 4150 to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, stress, appetite loss, anxiety, and depression.



Customers who like Ocean Beach and Cereal Milk strains may also enjoy Project 4150.

