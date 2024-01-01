About this product
Galactic Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Runtz and Falcon 9. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, aroused, and sleepy. Galactic Runtz has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Galactic Runtz, before let us know! Leave a review.
