KUSH MINTS - THCA

by Galaxy Groves
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
About this product

🌿 Strain: Kush Mints

🌱 Type: Evenly Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
👶🏻 Genetics: A potent cross of Bubba Kush and Animal Mints
👅 Flavor: Sharp minty taste with hints of fresh coffee and earthy cookies
👃 Aroma: Earthy sweet woods and rich spicy coffee with a heavy kick of mint

About this strain

Kush Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kush Mints is a potent and flavorful strain that has a minty and cookie-like aroma and flavor, with hints of gas and pine. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and euphoric, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Kush Mints is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kush Mints effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, Kush Mints features flavors like mint, menthol, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Kush Mints typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Kush Mints is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kush Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Galaxy Groves
Welcome to Galaxy Groves, your ultimate destination for top-quality AAAA exotic indoor flower and premium concentrates. Established in 2016, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the finest cannabis products, meticulously grown and crafted to perfection.

At Galaxy Groves, we specialize in cultivating and delivering exceptional THCA flower that stands out in purity, potency, and flavor. Our space-themed brand captures the imagination, transporting you to a world of unparalleled cannabis experiences. Each strain is hand-selected and grown under optimal conditions, ensuring a unique and satisfying experience with every use.

Our online retail site, galaxygroves.com, offers a seamless shopping experience, allowing you to explore our diverse range of AAAA exotic indoor flower and premium concentrates. Whether you are a seasoned connoisseur or new to the world of cannabis, our knowledgeable team is here to guide you and answer any questions you may have.

Why Choose Galaxy Groves?

Top-Quality THCA Flower: Discover our meticulously cultivated AAAA exotic indoor flower, known for its superior quality and exceptional effects.
Premium Concentrates: Explore our range of high-potency concentrates, designed to deliver an elevated experience.
Expert Craftsmanship: Benefit from our years of experience and commitment to excellence in cannabis cultivation and production.
Innovative Growing Techniques: Learn about our cutting-edge methods that ensure the highest standards of quality and consistency.
Join us on a journey through the galaxy of premium cannabis products. Elevate your experience with the finest THCA flower and concentrates available. Explore our website, discover our innovative techniques, and experience the unparalleled quality of Galaxy Groves.

Galaxy Groves – Where the Stars Align for Exceptional Cannabis Products.

License(s)

  • FL, US: 2024-R-2080410
