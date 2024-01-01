MODIFIED GRAPES - THCA

by Galaxy Groves
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:
🍇 Strain: Modified Grapes

🌿 Type: Slightly indica dominant hybrid (80% indica/20% sativa)
👶🏻 Genetics: A robust cross of the potent GMO and Purple Punch strains
👅 Flavor: Intensely sweet and fruity grape with a unique, dank, and spicy overtone
👃🏻 Aroma: Heavily pungent with notes of rotting grapes and rich black pepper, creating a bold scent that fills any room

Modified Grapes is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  GMO and Purple Punch. Modified Grapes is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Modified Grapes effects include drowsinessrelaxation, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose Modified Grapes when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and insomnia. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Modified Grapes features flavors like grape, berry and honey. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Modified Grapes typically ranges from $30-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Modified Grapes, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Galaxy Groves
Welcome to Galaxy Groves, your ultimate destination for top-quality AAAA exotic indoor flower and premium concentrates. Established in 2016, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the finest cannabis products, meticulously grown and crafted to perfection.

At Galaxy Groves, we specialize in cultivating and delivering exceptional THCA flower that stands out in purity, potency, and flavor. Our space-themed brand captures the imagination, transporting you to a world of unparalleled cannabis experiences. Each strain is hand-selected and grown under optimal conditions, ensuring a unique and satisfying experience with every use.

Our online retail site, galaxygroves.com, offers a seamless shopping experience, allowing you to explore our diverse range of AAAA exotic indoor flower and premium concentrates. Whether you are a seasoned connoisseur or new to the world of cannabis, our knowledgeable team is here to guide you and answer any questions you may have.

Why Choose Galaxy Groves?

Top-Quality THCA Flower: Discover our meticulously cultivated AAAA exotic indoor flower, known for its superior quality and exceptional effects.
Premium Concentrates: Explore our range of high-potency concentrates, designed to deliver an elevated experience.
Expert Craftsmanship: Benefit from our years of experience and commitment to excellence in cannabis cultivation and production.
Innovative Growing Techniques: Learn about our cutting-edge methods that ensure the highest standards of quality and consistency.
Join us on a journey through the galaxy of premium cannabis products. Elevate your experience with the finest THCA flower and concentrates available. Explore our website, discover our innovative techniques, and experience the unparalleled quality of Galaxy Groves.

Galaxy Groves – Where the Stars Align for Exceptional Cannabis Products.

License(s)

  • FL, US: 2024-R-2080410
