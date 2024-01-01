TOKYO SNO - THCA

by Galaxy Groves
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

❄️ Strain: Tokyo Sno (Tokyo Snow)

🌱 Type: Evenly Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
👶🏻 Genetics: A potent cross of Hibachi Supreme and The Menthol
👅 Flavor: Sweet and fruity berry grape with hints of sour lemony citrus and spicy mint
👃 Aroma: Spicy mint overtone with fruity berries, spicy diesel, and a hint of peppery herbs

About this strain

Tokyo Snow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hibachi Supreme and The Menthol. This strain is a rare and exclusive variety that was bred by Compound Genetics and is only available at MFUSED in Washington. Tokyo Snow has a complex and exotic aroma with notes of earthy cookies, petrol, and grape. Tokyo Snow is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tokyo Snow effects include euphoria, creativity, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tokyo Snow when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and headaches. Bred by Compound Genetics, Tokyo Snow features flavors like grape, diesel, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a peppery and earthy aroma. The average price of Tokyo Snow typically ranges from $40-$50 per gram. Tokyo Snow is a potent and flavorful strain that can transport you to a winter wonderland of bliss. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tokyo Snow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Galaxy Groves
Welcome to Galaxy Groves, your ultimate destination for top-quality AAAA exotic indoor flower and premium concentrates. Established in 2016, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the finest cannabis products, meticulously grown and crafted to perfection.

At Galaxy Groves, we specialize in cultivating and delivering exceptional THCA flower that stands out in purity, potency, and flavor. Our space-themed brand captures the imagination, transporting you to a world of unparalleled cannabis experiences. Each strain is hand-selected and grown under optimal conditions, ensuring a unique and satisfying experience with every use.

Our online retail site, galaxygroves.com, offers a seamless shopping experience, allowing you to explore our diverse range of AAAA exotic indoor flower and premium concentrates. Whether you are a seasoned connoisseur or new to the world of cannabis, our knowledgeable team is here to guide you and answer any questions you may have.

Why Choose Galaxy Groves?

Top-Quality THCA Flower: Discover our meticulously cultivated AAAA exotic indoor flower, known for its superior quality and exceptional effects.
Premium Concentrates: Explore our range of high-potency concentrates, designed to deliver an elevated experience.
Expert Craftsmanship: Benefit from our years of experience and commitment to excellence in cannabis cultivation and production.
Innovative Growing Techniques: Learn about our cutting-edge methods that ensure the highest standards of quality and consistency.
Join us on a journey through the galaxy of premium cannabis products. Elevate your experience with the finest THCA flower and concentrates available. Explore our website, discover our innovative techniques, and experience the unparalleled quality of Galaxy Groves.

Galaxy Groves – Where the Stars Align for Exceptional Cannabis Products.

License(s)

  • FL, US: 2024-R-2080410
