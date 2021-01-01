About this product

The G-MAG is a revolutionary battery that features magnetization. It is compatible

with 98% of the cartridges in the market. Simply screw on the magnetic

adapter to any cartridge and snap it into place. The G-MAG is auto-draw and

charges via Micro-USB.



Features

• Auto Draw

• 380 mAh

• 3.7 Volts

• Micro-USB Charging

• Lifetime Warranty



Product Includes:

• 1x G- Mag

• 1x Micro USB Cable

• 2x Magnetic Adapters

• 1x Carrying Bag