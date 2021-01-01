Ganesh Vapes
MiGo Battery Gold
About this product
Our new MiGo battery is specifically designed to work with any cartridge in the cannabis market. Available in GunMetal, Gold, Black and Stainless Steel.
5 Click Setting for on/Off Option
3 Adjustable Voltage Settings (3.4V-3.7V-4.0V)
Session Mode: Click the button twice, the battery will heat for 15 seconds. This
Lifetime Warranty*
Product Includes:
1x Migo
1x USB Charger
