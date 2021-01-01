Loading…
Logo for the brand Ganesh Vapes

Ganesh Vapes

MiGo Battery Gold

About this product

Our new MiGo battery is specifically designed to work with any cartridge in the cannabis market. Available in GunMetal, Gold, Black and Stainless Steel.
5 Click Setting for on/Off Option
3 Adjustable Voltage Settings (3.4V-3.7V-4.0V)
Session Mode: Click the button twice, the battery will heat for 15 seconds. This
Lifetime Warranty*

Product Includes:

1x Migo

1x USB Charger
