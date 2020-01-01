GangaSnap Cookies combine two natural plants with tremendously soothing effects into one tasty, gingersnap cookie. The GangaSnap Cookies’ team believes cannabis to be a naturally beneficial plant with incredible healing potential. GangaSnap Cookies are a healthy edible option that combines the stomach-soothing effects of ginger root with the overall wellness provided by cannabis. These edibles are the perfect cannabis-infused treat for patients with any diet, GangaSnap Cookies are organic, and offer a gluten and dairy free option, accomodating a vegan-friendly lifestyle. Snap into wellness with THC-filled ginger cookies made by hand, with love.