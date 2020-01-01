 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. GangaSnap Cookies
GangaSnap Cookies

Taste the difference a DIFFERENCE makes

Made by hand with love
Indica or Sativa?
All organic cookies made with nature's finest ingredients!
Gluten/Dairy-Free, Vegan Friendly! Indica or Sativa?
All organic cookies made with nature's finest ingredients!
About GangaSnap Cookies

GangaSnap Cookies combine two natural plants with tremendously soothing effects into one tasty, gingersnap cookie. The GangaSnap Cookies’ team believes cannabis to be a naturally beneficial plant with incredible healing potential. GangaSnap Cookies are a healthy edible option that combines the stomach-soothing effects of ginger root with the overall wellness provided by cannabis. These edibles are the perfect cannabis-infused treat for patients with any diet, GangaSnap Cookies are organic, and offer a gluten and dairy free option, accomodating a vegan-friendly lifestyle. Snap into wellness with THC-filled ginger cookies made by hand, with love.