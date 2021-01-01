Ganja Grindz Coffee Company
Roastmaster's Decaf Brew Cup
If caffeine cannot be mixed with your medications, or if it just isn’t your thing we have also taken equal attention to bring you a delightful decaf brew. Roastmaster’s Decaf is a Columbian blend that is roasted locally, nonGMO, fair trade and 100% shade grown & sundried. Ganja Grindz Brew Cups can be used with most single serve brewing machines, and are now 2.0 compatible! Simply use the tab to peel off the top sticker before brewing.
MEDICAL
Arizona
Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared: 25mg THC, 2.5mg CBD
Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared: 50mg THC, 5mg CBD
California
Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared: 25mg THC, 2.5mg CBD
Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared: 50mg THC, 5mg CBD
RECREATIONAL
Oregon
Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared
