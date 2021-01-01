Loading…
Ganja Grindz Coffee Company

Roastmaster's Decaf Brew Cup

About this product

If caffeine cannot be mixed with your medications, or if it just isn’t your thing we have also taken equal attention to bring you a delightful decaf brew. Roastmaster’s Decaf is a Columbian blend that is roasted locally, nonGMO, fair trade and 100% shade grown & sundried. Ganja Grindz Brew Cups can be used with most single serve brewing machines, and are now 2.0 compatible! Simply use the tab to peel off the top sticker before brewing.

MEDICAL

Arizona
Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared: 25mg THC, 2.5mg CBD
Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared: 50mg THC, 5mg CBD

California
Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared: 25mg THC, 2.5mg CBD
Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared: 50mg THC, 5mg CBD

RECREATIONAL

Oregon
Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared
