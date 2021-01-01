Ganja Grindz Coffee Company
Green Tea Bag
About this product
A Chinese classic, Chun Mee is a medium-bodied green tea with a golden, slight fruity tartness. With less caffeine than other teas, our Green Tea creates an enjoyable, relaxing experience. Steep the unbleached tea bag in water that has just started boiling for 3-5 minutes and squeeze before discarding.
MEDICAL
Arizona
Tea Bag, 8 fl oz prepared: 50mg THC, 5mg CBD
California
Tea Bag, 8 fl oz prepared: 25mg THC, 2.5mg CBD
Tea Bag, 8 fl oz prepared: 50mg THC, 5mg CBD
RECREATIONAL
Oregon
Tea bag, 8 fl oz prepared
Tea bags (2), 16 fl oz prepared
