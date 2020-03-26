About this product
The legendary Chemdog lives on through its grandchild, SFV 0G-a San Fernando Valley cut of 0G Kush. While it may not be as celebrated as its descendants (fun fact: SFV 0G is the grandparent of DeadHead 0G), it’s the strain that’s always down for a good time and won’t disappoint.
This Cali strain closely sticks to its indica roots but is known to inspire bouts of euphoria and laughter before releasing the body into a peaceful state of relaxation. After a session of SFV 0G, there’s nothing left to do but smile (and find a cozy landing zone).
SFV OG, also known as "San Fernando Valley OG," "San Fernando Valley Kush," and "San Fernando Valley" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Cali Connection that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.
Dear Jerry,
We hope we did you proud.
What a trip, actual LEGAL Jerry Garcia cannabis hand-picked by us. Family and fans can now buy at local dispensaries. You woulda loved it.
And Dear Deadheads everywhere,
Given a blank space to create a cannabis brand worthy of Jerry, we picked everything carefully—we took an eco-friendly path whenever possible, sourced original and unique genetics with stories of their own, and partnered with expert and honorable people to cultivate, roll joints, and make everything cool and beautiful. We spent a lot of time looking for the right partners to ensure our weed is worth sharing.
We’ve got a traveling Airstream named Bertha. When she starts her tour, she’ll be filled with merch and music. And as we continue down this road, we’ll add products, merchandise, and experiences that we really think you’ll love, and Jerry would have loved, too.
As you enjoy, pick a favorite show, share with your closest tribe until it’s safe, and think about Jerry as a musician, an artist, a father and husband, a band mate, a legend, and for sure, someone who opted for fun in his lifetime.
From our family to yours,
The Garcia Family