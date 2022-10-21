A company run by growers, where decisions were made in the best interest of the plants and the people that take care of them.



Garden First was founded in 2017 with a simple mission - Always put the Garden First. Compost teas, organic pest management practices, slow curing and hand trimming are just a few of the ways we do this. This mission of never cutting corners and treating things with respect bleeds into how we run our business. Our employees are our family, and we provide a $15 minimum wage, full Health Insurance coverage, and incentive programs to make sure they feel the love. We also try to bring this ethos to how we treat our Planet. We are constantly working to reduce waste and transition to biodegradable and more sustainable products, and have committed to be a 1% for the Planet company, donating 1% of our Total sales to environmental charities.