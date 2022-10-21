About this product
Rocky Mountain Moonshine, also known as “Rocky Mtn. Moonshine,” is a sativa dominant hybrid strain (70% sativa/30% indica) created through crossing the potent Moonshine Haze X Stardawg strains. The perfect sativa to get you up and moving, Rocky Mountain Moonshine packs energizing and lifted effects that will leave you soaring in both mind and body. Your cerebral state will be lifted with a sense of creative energy and motivation that gets your mental gears turning. At the same time, a soothing body high will sneak into your limbs, helping to calm aching muscles without causing any sedation to speak of. Thanks to these full-bodied effects and its high 28-32% average THC level, Rocky Mountain Moonshine is often said to be perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, chronic stress, ADD or ADHD and migraines or headaches. This bud has a sour citrusy lemon flavor with a lightly peppery and flowery exhale. The aroma is similar, with a woody pine overtone accented by a punch of sour citrusy lemon and flowery herbs. Rocky Mountain Moonshine buds have dense and thin diamond-shaped minty green nugs with orange hairs, light undertones and a coating of frosty, tiny amber-tinted white crystal trichomes.
Garden First Cannabis
A company run by growers, where decisions were made in the best interest of the plants and the people that take care of them.
Garden First was founded in 2017 with a simple mission - Always put the Garden First. Compost teas, organic pest management practices, slow curing and hand trimming are just a few of the ways we do this. This mission of never cutting corners and treating things with respect bleeds into how we run our business. Our employees are our family, and we provide a $15 minimum wage, full Health Insurance coverage, and incentive programs to make sure they feel the love. We also try to bring this ethos to how we treat our Planet. We are constantly working to reduce waste and transition to biodegradable and more sustainable products, and have committed to be a 1% for the Planet company, donating 1% of our Total sales to environmental charities.
