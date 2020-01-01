 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Garden Om Hemp Co.

Garden Om is a vertically integrated hemp company

About Garden Om Hemp Co.

We produce full-spectrum hemp extract for product developers & manufacturers through a radically transparent supply chain. - To diversity away from agriculture conglomerates, Garden Om exclusively works with a network of small batch famers based in the USA - With full lab data for potency and solvents, Garden Om products are unadulterated and 100% organic, guaranteed - 500% higher CBD yields using Garden Om's proprietary C02 extraction retains natural plant terpenes - From seed to sale, Garden Om provides your customers with product origin stories and batch-level data at all stages of the supply chain