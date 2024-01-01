We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Garden Remedies
The only woman-led & physician-led cannabis company in MA
7
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
Topicals
Hemp CBD
Garden Remedies products
167 products
Flower
Sour Diesel x Animal Cookies
by Garden Remedies
5.0
(
4
)
Flower
Cease and Desist
by Garden Remedies
THC 20%
CBD 0%
4.3
(
4
)
Flower
Sour Kosher
by Garden Remedies
4.0
(
4
)
Cartridges
Relax Cartridge by Seven East Vapes
by Garden Remedies
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Blue Bull
by Garden Remedies
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Blue Dream CBD
by Garden Remedies
THC 2.1%
CBD 11.1%
4.0
(
2
)
Candy
Manja Manja Raspberry Chews 10-pack
by Garden Remedies
5.0
(
1
)
Candy
Manja Manja Watermelon Chews 10-pack
by Garden Remedies
5.0
(
1
)
Candy
Manja Manja Caramel Chews 20mg 10-pack Low Dose
by Garden Remedies
THC 20.44%
CBD 0.38%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Chemdog #4
by Garden Remedies
5.0
(
1
)
Wax
Obi Wan OG Kush Wax
by Garden Remedies
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Dr. Who
by Garden Remedies
4.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Chemdog #4 Pre-roll
by Garden Remedies
4.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Sour Kosher Pre-Roll
by Garden Remedies
4.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Rainmaker Pre-roll
by Garden Remedies
3.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Tangerine Kush Pre-Roll
by Garden Remedies
2.0
(
1
)
Shatter
White Walker OG Shatter
by Garden Remedies
THC 81.6%
Shatter
Snow Dog Shatter 1g
by Garden Remedies
Shatter
Cherry Cookies Shatter 1g
by Garden Remedies
THC 78.8%
Rosin
Cease and Desist Rosin
by Garden Remedies
Shatter
Peyote Cookies Shatter
by Garden Remedies
Flower
Citrus Sap
by Garden Remedies
THC 17.5%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Citrus Sap Pre-Roll 1g
by Garden Remedies
THC 18.7%
CBD 0%
Wax
Cookie Wreck Wax
by Garden Remedies
