Garden Society
A Fresh Perspective
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
6 products
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate with Sea Salt 80mg 8-Pack
by Garden Society
Chocolates
10:1 Milk Chocolate w/Sea Salt 110mg 10-Pack
by Garden Society
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate with Sea Salt 10mg
by Garden Society
Chocolates
Spiced Dark Chocolate with Chili 80mg 8-pack
by Garden Society
Candy
Fruit Gelees
by Garden Society
Chocolates
Spiced Dark Chocolate with Chili - Single Serve
by Garden Society
Home
Brands
Garden Society
Catalog
Edibles