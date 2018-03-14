Trap Star is an indica bred by Exotic Genetix, who used parent genetics from inside and outside their strain roster. Created by crossing LA OG Kush and The Cube, Trap Star steps off the stage stinking of pine, cherries, and fuel. This flavorful terpene profile translates to a rich floral bouquet on the palate and semi-sedative effects that compound with continued consumption. Trap Star has a flowering cycle of 56-63 days and produces an abundant yield with proper training.