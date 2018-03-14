About this strain
Trap Star is an indica bred by Exotic Genetix, who used parent genetics from inside and outside their strain roster. Created by crossing LA OG Kush and The Cube, Trap Star steps off the stage stinking of pine, cherries, and fuel. This flavorful terpene profile translates to a rich floral bouquet on the palate and semi-sedative effects that compound with continued consumption. Trap Star has a flowering cycle of 56-63 days and produces an abundant yield with proper training.
Trap Star effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!