Logo for the brand Gas'd Up DC

Gas'd Up DC

Diesel, Supreme, Hi-Test, Jet Fuel. We have the Gas!
All categoriesEdiblesCannabis

THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

4 products
Product image for Cucumber & Melon Tea 6.3 fl oz
Beverages
Cucumber & Melon Tea 6.3 fl oz
by Gas'd Up DC
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for Honey & Lemon Tea 6.3 fl oz
Beverages
Honey & Lemon Tea 6.3 fl oz
by Gas'd Up DC
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for Peach Tea 6.3 fl oz
Beverages
Peach Tea 6.3 fl oz
by Gas'd Up DC
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mango Tea 6.3 fl oz
Beverages
Mango Tea 6.3 fl oz
by Gas'd Up DC
THC 100%
CBD 0%