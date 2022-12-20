About this product
Do-Si-Dos is a fairly hard-hitting, blissful, optimistic and physically comforting, Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid cross between (essentially) Girl Scout Cookies and Face Off OG. Named after the (actual) Girl Scouts' peanut butter sandwich cookies and making High Times magazine's list of "Top 10 Strains of 2016," this sweet, earthy, pine and butter cookie strain is ultimately sleepy.
Geek Farms was founded in 2013 with the idea that growing cannabis should be based on quality to OMRI standards to produce the best results in flavor, aroma and effect.