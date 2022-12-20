About this product
Dr. Who is a potent, 60/40, Indica-Dominant, daytime (yes) hybrid blending of Mad Scientist and Timewreck (some say) cleverly named after the popular British Science Fiction television "programme." With the enticing sweet and sour aroma and flavor of tropical fruit, this energetic strain elicits a clear-thinking functionality allowing the consumer to complete tasks, competently.
Geek Farms was founded in 2013 with the idea that growing cannabis should be based on quality to OMRI standards to produce the best results in flavor, aroma and effect.