The Doctor is a nicely potent (THC levels as high as 18.4%), blissful, inward-thinking, calm and physically comforting, 80/20, Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid triad of Great White Shark, Super Skunk and an unknown South Indian Indica. Named after (not sure why) Italian professional motorcycle racer Valentino "The Doctor" Rossi, this is a sleepy, earthy, skunk and fruity strain.