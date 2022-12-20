About this product
The Doctor is a nicely potent (THC levels as high as 18.4%), blissful, inward-thinking, calm and physically comforting, 80/20, Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid triad of Great White Shark, Super Skunk and an unknown South Indian Indica. Named after (not sure why) Italian professional motorcycle racer Valentino "The Doctor" Rossi, this is a sleepy, earthy, skunk and fruity strain.
Geek Farms was founded in 2013 with the idea that growing cannabis should be based on quality to OMRI standards to produce the best results in flavor, aroma and effect.